Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tapestry have risen and outpaced the industry year to date. The stock has been gaining following solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company witnessed significant improvement in sales trends that even surpassed pre-pandemic levels. It gained from a resurgence in demand, as pandemic-led restrictions eased and socialization became normal again. The company’s Coach brand continued to perform well. Strength in e-commerce and China also acted as upsides. The company recorded significant improvements in the bottom line, driven by sales and margin growth. Tapestry’s actions to lower promotional activity have been yielding. The company’s impressive results validate significant progress on its earlier announced Acceleration Program. Management projects fiscal 2022 revenues to rise at a mid-teens rate, on a 52-week basis.”

TPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

