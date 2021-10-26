Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 37.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 127,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,238,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 35,828 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 43.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.