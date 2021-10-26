Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TMHC opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.76.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

