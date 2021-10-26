TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of TC Energy worth $27,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 86.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

