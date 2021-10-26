Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.26.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

