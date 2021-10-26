Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives $27.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.79.

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.63. 2,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,716. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.