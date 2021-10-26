Tendies Achieves Market Capitalization of $263,832.12 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last week, Tendies has traded 60.6% lower against the dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $263,832.12 and $78,062.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

