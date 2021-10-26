Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Tesla worth $338,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,080,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,035.59. 173,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,251,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $1,045.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $684.71.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

