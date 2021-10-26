Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce $866.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $848.29 million and the highest is $886.16 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $631.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

