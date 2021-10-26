The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in The AES in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in The AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The AES by 32.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AES opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -119.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

