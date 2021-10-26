The Andersons (ANDE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts expect The Andersons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Andersons stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 165.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of The Andersons worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

