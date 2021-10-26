The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,960 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The Bancorp by 1,354.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 862,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after acquiring an additional 229,356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

