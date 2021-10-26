The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.66. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth $688,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

