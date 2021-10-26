The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Nigel J. Murtagh Sells 28,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $2,331,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nigel J. Murtagh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00.

NYSE SCHW opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.