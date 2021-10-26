The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CTY opened at GBX 390.62 ($5.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The City of London Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 304.23 ($3.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 404 ($5.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 391.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 392.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21.

In other news, insider Ominder Dhillon acquired 3,000 shares of The City of London Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

