The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Issues Earnings Results

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Shares of TCFC stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,052. The Community Financial has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $211.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

In other The Community Financial news, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 144.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Community Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

