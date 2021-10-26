The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,784. The firm has a market cap of $878.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

