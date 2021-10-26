The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. 8,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,463. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,394.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

