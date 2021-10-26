The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interpublic's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. It's digital capabilities, diverse workforce and geographic reach offer a distinctive competitive advantage. It has been acquiring and investing in companies globally, in order to expand its product portfolio and adjust itself with the rapidly changing marketing services and media prospects. Consistency in dividend payments and share buybacks boosts investor confidence and positively impact the company's earnings per share. On the flip side, global presence makes Interpublic vulnerable to risks associated with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Client concentration and seasonality are other major concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $36.15 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

