The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 6,535 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of IVERIC bio worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $71,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 247.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.31.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ISEE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, September 13th.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

