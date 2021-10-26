The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $319,000 Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $864.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

