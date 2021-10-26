The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $335,000 Stock Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Costamare were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costamare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after buying an additional 110,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Costamare by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Costamare by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Costamare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Costamare by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

CMRE stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.03 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

