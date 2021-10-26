The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,039 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,159 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $550.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

