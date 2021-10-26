The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $349,000 Investment in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kopin by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,791,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,383 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,792,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kopin by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 147,913 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Kopin by 1,794.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 2.18. Kopin Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

KOPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

