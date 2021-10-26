The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XENT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

