The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to announce sales of $110.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.18 million and the highest is $110.20 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $98.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year sales of $440.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $443.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $491.47 million, with estimates ranging from $481.00 million to $501.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Pennant Group.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.87 million, a P/E ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.