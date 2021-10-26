The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Cut by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $216.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.55. The firm has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.