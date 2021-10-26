The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.35-$8.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.46. The Sherwin-Williams also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $309.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.75. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.42.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $340.89.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.