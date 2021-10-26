THG (LON:THG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $244.90

THG Plc (LON:THG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 244.90 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 7425757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.80 ($4.01).

THG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.15) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on THG from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 724.80 ($9.47).

Get THG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 557.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 596.60.

In related news, insider Damian Sanders purchased 5,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85). Also, insider Iain McDonald purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £105,750 ($138,163.05). Insiders purchased 46,926 shares of company stock valued at $18,475,802 over the last quarter.

About THG (LON:THG)

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.