thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of TKAMY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,228. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.17.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

