Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.88 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 64.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00051052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00211160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00102576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

