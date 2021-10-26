Tokenomy (TEN) Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $505,189.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tokenomy has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00053985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00217779 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00104733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

