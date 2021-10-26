Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

TMP stock opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $245,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

