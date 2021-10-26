Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $241.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $216.00 to $241.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.48.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.42. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $214.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

