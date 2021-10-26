TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of TRU traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.84. The company had a trading volume of 37,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,859. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35.

Get TransUnion alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.90.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.