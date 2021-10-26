Travala.com Price Reaches $2.94 on Major Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Travala.com has a market cap of $152.73 million and approximately $18.87 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00004854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00074049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00078109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00104022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,539.67 or 0.99944895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.24 or 0.06864834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,940,487 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

