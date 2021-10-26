Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $18.57

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.57, but opened at $19.47. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 226 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.14.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

