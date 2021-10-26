Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post sales of $327.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.45 million and the lowest is $324.55 million. Trex reported sales of $231.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.47.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $97.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $102.56. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $114.61.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 62,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Trex by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

