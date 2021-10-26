Tri Locum Partners LP Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tri Locum Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 68.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,388 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 1.6% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded up $4.36 on Tuesday, hitting $467.78. 7,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.92.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

