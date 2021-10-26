Tri Locum Partners LP Sells 21,012 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tri Locum Partners LP trimmed its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,012 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up about 5.2% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 0.15% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
JAZZ stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.79. 2,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average is $159.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Further Reading: Hold Rating
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.