Tri Locum Partners LP Sells 21,012 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tri Locum Partners LP trimmed its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,012 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up about 5.2% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 0.15% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.79. 2,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average is $159.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

