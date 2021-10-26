Tri Locum Partners LP Trims Stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Tri Locum Partners LP lowered its holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. BELLUS Health accounts for 0.4% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 0.48% of BELLUS Health worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 211,452 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

BLU traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 5,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.25. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. Equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

