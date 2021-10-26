TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TNET opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group has a one year low of $64.60 and a one year high of $101.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $40,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $192,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,278 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TNET shares. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

