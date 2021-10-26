Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Position Increased by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Triple-S Management during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Triple-S Management during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Triple-S Management during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $839.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $35.91.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

