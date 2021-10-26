Tritax Big Box REIT Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 223.81 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.77. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.60 ($3.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 230.83 ($3.02).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

