TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.
TBI stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.69.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
