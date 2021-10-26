TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

TBI stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueBlue stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.