TrueChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.40 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $13.11 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00330230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.48 or 0.00212749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00102837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011669 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

