TrueFlip (TFL) Price Tops $0.58

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00214839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00102922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

