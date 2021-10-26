TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $120.35 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00054118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00214293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00104068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,273,454,694 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

