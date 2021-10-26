Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 113.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROIV. Cowen started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

