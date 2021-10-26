TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.58

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.62. TSS shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 12,533 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.92%.

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

